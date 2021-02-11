Key Stoke City figure delivers update on senior man as transfer talks continue

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has revealed that Ryan Shawcross is still in talks with Inter Miami over a move to MLS, with a concrete decision expected ‘shortly’.

The centre-back is a legend at the Potters, having made over 450 appearances for the club over the past 14 years. During that time, he was influential as Stoke won promotion and then established themselves in the top-flight.

However, injuries and the emergence of younger, talented defenders has limited Shawcross’ role this season, and with his contract up in the summer, Stoke are ready to let him go after Phil Neville’s side showed an interest in the player.

And, speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live, O’Neill confirmed the club are leaving things to Shawcross, with an announcement seemingly not far away.

“Ryan has been very keen to explore the opportunity and take the opportunity if it comes to fruition. I think it’s a great opportunity for the player, personally, as well.

“We’re optimistic and Ryan’s very keen to see things move forward. I anticipate something will happen shortly on that.”

If it does go through, Shawcross’ last game will have been in the FA Cup defeat to Leicester last month.

The verdict

It seems from O’Neill’s comments that the defender is open to the move, and Inter Miami obviously want to sign him, and you have to agree with the boss that it’s a great opportunity.

To experience a new lifestyle, league and just living in Miami is going to appeal hugely to Shawcross and his family.

From Stoke’s perspective, they are right to let the player decide, because he is a legend at the club and will always be loved for how he’s helped over the past 14 years.

