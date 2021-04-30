Key Stoke City figure delivers Tyrese Campbell injury update

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has revealed that Tyrese Campbell is making good progress as he recovers from a serious knee injury, although there’s still no date for his return.

The 21-year-old established himself as one of the brightest young attackers in the Championship following his performances for the Potters, but he hasn’t featured since early December after suffering a setback against Cardiff.

His absence has been a blow, with Stoke struggling for goals without Campbell, who had scored six times in 16 games prior to his injury.

And, whilst he won’t be back anytime soon, O’Neill gave an encouraging update to Stoke-On-Trent Live.

“Tye’s good, he’s doing well. We’re pleased. We see him in the gym quite a bit and he’s now able to put a bit of weight through the joint. That’s the first real part of his rehabilitation process.

“His knee is in a lot better shape, it looks fine. Virtually all the swelling has gone and now it’s just the process of rehabilitation to get him back and try to make sure he continues the progress he has made.”

22 facts about Stoke City’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club have always worn red and white striped shirts? True False

The verdict

The reason Stoke have failed to sustain a push for the play-offs this season, which is primarily because of a lack of goals, with Campbell’s injury a turning point in the campaign.

So, it was a major blow for all connected to the club, but it’s good to hear that he’s on track to recover properly.

Of course, they can’t rush him given the nature of the injury, but fans will hope Campbell will have a big role to play as they try to finish in the top six next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.