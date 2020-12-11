Key Stoke City figure delivers mixed injury update ahead of Derby County test

Stoke City will be without the influential Tyrese Campbell against Derby County tomorrow, although Steven Fletcher is available.

The Potters have enjoyed a strong start to the season, although a midweek defeat at home to Cardiff saw the team drop out of the play-off places.

So, they will be desperate to get back on track this weekend, but they will have to do without top scorer Campbell, who has scored six and registered five assists this season. The youngster did feature in the previous game, but he was replaced just ten minutes into the second half.

Whilst that’s a major setback, O’Neill confirmed to the official site that Fletcher, Jordan Thompson, Jacob Brown and Harry Souttar are all available for selection.

Having Fletcher back will be a major positive for Stoke, as the former Wolves man has been an important player this season, scoring four goals and impressing with his hold up play. Therefore, he is expected to lead the line at Pride Park.

Elsewhere, John Obi Mikel remains out having missed the last three games.

20 quiz questions about Stoke City’s current squad that Potters fans should be getting correct

1 of 20 Who has scored the most goals for the Potters in the league so far this season? Nick Powell Tyrese Campbell Steven Fletcher James McClean

The verdict

This is a real mixed update for Stoke, as losing Campbell is a significant blow. Not only is he a major goal threat, he also provides the team with a threat in behind with his pace.

Obviously, they will hope the injury isn’t serious, but Fletcher’s return is a timely one given the news.

The Scotsman is a proven player at this level and will surely go straight into the XI if he is match fit for what is a big game at Derby.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.