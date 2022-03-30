Key Stoke City figure addresses club’s financial status

Stoke City chairman John Coates has re-confirmed the Potters’ owners commitment to funding the club after the debt levels were significantly reduced last week.

The latest official financial accounts for the Staffordshire outfit showed a loss of nearly £56 million for the year ending June 30, 2021 – mainly due to a season of playing behind closed doors and having parachute payments cut.

This was still less though than the figures for the financial year ending June 2020, where Stoke posted a major loss of £87.2 million.

You can call yourself a loyal Stoke City fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 When was Stoke City founded? 1863 1867 1871 1875

Stoke’s owners are the bet365 Group, ran by the Coates family, and they purchased the Potters in 2006, with Peter Coates being a former chairman of the club.

City went from strength to strength under the bet365 ownership, reaching the Premier League for the very first time but relegation from the top flight in 2018 saw them left with a hefty wage bill, which has led to major losses in the last three years.

However the Coates family made a major commitment last week by reducing the debt at the club by a mammoth £160 million, with John Coates stating to the club’s media team that his family remain as passionate as ever to keeping Stoke going.

“We’ve been conscious for a while that the level of debt at the club were high and whilst we’d acknowledged that that level of debt was ultimately owed to the owners and ourselves and there was no interest chargeable, however we still felt it was an important thing to address,” Coates said, per Stoke’s official website.

“So, how we addressed that was that we converted £40 million worth of the debt into equity and then waived a further £120 million worth of debt to take the debt down by £160 million, so it’s clearly a very significant improvement to the balance sheet and that was really to improve the financial stability of the club going forward.

“We remain fully committed to the club, we’ve always been fully committed to the club and we acknowledge that the last four or five years on the football pitch haven’t been as successful as we’d like.

“However nobody said owning a football club or supporting a football club was ever going to be easy.

“But what we can do is we can try and set the club up for future success, we’re very conscious of the club’s place in the local community and we want to try and ensure the club is financially sustainable for the future.”

The Verdict

This was a major move from the Coates family to reduce the financial stress on the club – it’s not something that they had to do.

But it’s a clear sign of their commitment to the cause and with further big wage earners coming off the books at the end of the season, a clear rebuild strategy looks to be in place both on and off the pitch.

They are still feeling the after-effects of Premier League relegation and it’s likely that when the 2021-22 accounts come out next year, they will look not so good as well due to the fact that there is no parachute payments to come anymore.

Things look a lot more rosier now though and whoever is the manager of the club going into the summer can look forward to potentially having money to spend to build a fresh squad.