Key Stoke City duo provide latest injury updates after setbacks

Stoke City pair Nathan Collins and Tyrese Campbell have given the fans updates on how they’re progressing as they both recover from serious injuries.

Firstly, the 19-year-old defender has been absent for the past month after fracturing his foot in a defeat at Norwich. And, speaking to the fans on an online club event, as quoted by Stoke-on-Trent Live, Collins revealed he is still some way from returning.

“My injury is still fresh. There’s still a bit of a while to go but it’s recovering well. Hopefully in a few months I can be back running and then playing on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Campbell is facing a longer spell on the sidelines, after damaging his cruciate ligament back in December, and he also gave the latest on his situation.

“I’m off the crutches now. It was a long six weeks on them but everything is progressing now and I’m just building everything back up. Obviously it’s not been nice not being able to do the job I love.”

Despite both being young players, they had established themselves as crucial players under Michael O’Neill for the Potters.

The verdict

It’s nice for the fans to receive updates from the two players, even if it’s not the news they probably would’ve wanted.

Clearly, both have had serious injuries, and they won’t feature this season, which has been a real blow for Stoke in their quest to reach the play-offs.

The only positive is that both of the players are still very young, and they will benefit from this test of character to become key figures for Stoke in the coming years.

