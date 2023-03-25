Stockport County are just one club who are developing a relationship with Manchester United through the Premier League club's professional development phase programme.

The League Two outfit currently have three young United centre-backs training with the club, gaining experience in a competitive environment in a bid to fast-track their development and create adaptable players.

Currently sixth in the League Two standings after winning promotion from the National League last time out, it is certainly a positive camp for some of United's most exciting youngsters to arrive at.

As detailed in a report from The Guardian, the Hatters, as well as fifth-tier club Altrincham, have been named as "important allies" in this programme, whilst other clubs like Ipswich Town, Barrow and Doncaster Rovers have also been involved with the project.

Explaining why it is a programme that the League Two club are involved in and why it benefits them, Stockport's director of football Simon Wilson told The Guardian: “We have some really interesting stories. We have a goalkeeper who was a lorry driver two and a half years ago, a centre-half that can talk about life in non-league football. Whereas these lads have almost the opposite of that, having only been at United. They can speak to and learn from our players.

“The United players have been technically very, very good and lack physicality or confidence and authority in these situations, as you would expect. You see them grow over a period of time and contribute more.

“The benefit from our side of things is that we will get an early look at players that are potentially available for loan, or if they will be available later down the line if they do not get extended at United.”

The verdict

As the report alludes to, lots of academy players fail to make the step up to senior level football and then often find it difficult to readapt even further down the pyramid, especially those individuals who are afforded limited loan opportunities.

Therefore, this programme at Manchester United is an excellent initiative that prepares individuals for the rigours of senior level football, all whilst allowing these lower league clubs to build strong relationships with teams who have lots of emerging talent at their disposal.

If these players are then deemed surplus to requirements by the Premier League giants, then teams like Stockport who are involved in this programme will position themselves well.

As the report goes on to mention, Stockport have been able to use Manchester United's facilities at points this season when bad weather hit and these relationships can be massive for lower league outfits.