Key star exit? Attacker loaned out? QPR transfer scenarios that could materialise in the January window

It’s a few months away yet but, before you know it, the January transfer window will be here and clubs up and down the country will be looking to improve their sides for the second half of the campaign and the all-important run-in.

QPR will be no different, with them hoping to be in a similar position to where they are now, challenging up near the top of the pack.

Indeed, they know just how important a good January window is, with last season’s installment providing them with a real shot in the arm for the second half of the campaign, allowing them to considerably climb the table.

That said, here are two scenarios we could see play out this time around in the January market…

Dieng attracting interest?

The Sheffield Star reports that Sheffield United remain keen on Dieng after looking at him in the summer window earlier this year.

Indeed, they suggest they’ll look at him again next summer but who is to say they wouldn’t even look to bring such interest forward.

In fairness, it seems unlikely right now that Dieng would leave, especially in the January, given the start QPR have made to this season but it is clear that interest remains in the player.

Ody Alfa to leave on loan?

Ody Alfa leaving on loan is a likelier story than Dieng leaving permanently this January, that must be said.

With Andre Gray now in the ranks at QPR there are a lot of senior forwards in the way of Alfa and we haven’t seen much of him involved in the first-team of late because of that reason.

He’s a good young player and perhaps it would be wise to let him have a loan exit in the coming window to go and play some football.

