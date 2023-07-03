Middlesbrough are keen to reduce the average age of their squad but are happy to sign a more experienced figure in the goalkeeping department, according to the Northern Echo.

The same report has revealed that Boro are wanting to prioritise signing players who are 26 or younger this summer, having already offloaded some players who are older than that.

Luke Daniels, Joe Lumley, Grant Hall and Darnell Fisher have all been released - and they could potentially be replaced by younger alternatives - although only one stopper may be needed in the goalkeeping area with Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn currently at Carrick's disposal.

Which goalkeepers are Middlesbrough targeting?

Unfortunately for Boro, Zack Steffen is unlikely to return to the Riverside for another spell following his temporary stay on Teesside last season.

However, they seem to have other targets lined up, with Newcastle United's Karl Darlow believed to be on their radar. But AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers are also keen on luring him away from St James' Park.

With this, Boro have Queens Park Rangers keeper Seny Dieng as another target and because of their stance on the goalkeeping position, with the Teesside outfit understanding the importance of experience in this area, a move for the 28-year-old is possible.

Are Middlesbrough taking the right stance on the goalkeeping department?

Bringing in young players is the right strategy because they will either stay for the long term or often be sold on for a decent amount in the future, allowing the club to spend a decent amount in the transfer market.

But stability and composure is so important in the goalkeeping department and this is why they should be looking to recruit a stopper that has a decent amount of experience this summer.

Although using Sol Brynn could be an option, he's still young at this stage and may need to spend more time out on loan despite impressing at Swindon Town last term.

Both Darlow and Dieng have a lot of experience under their belt, but the latter would probably be a better signing than the former considering the Senegal international has won more game time in recent seasons.

He could potentially make the step up to the Premier League too - and that's ideal for a side that will be keen to win promotion next term after falling at the penultimate hurdle against Coventry City in the play-offs in May.