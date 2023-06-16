Coventry City are poised to lose star striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer due to his growing reputation in the game.

The Sweden international racked up 21 Championship goals last season as well as notching 12 assists, and he's set to fetch a record transfer fee for the Sky Blues when he leaves.

Normally coy on his future, Gyokeres has been far more open this week on how he feels regarding a potential move this summer with the transfer window now open.

What has Viktor Gyokeres said on his Coventry City future?

Ahead of his international appearances for Sweden this weekend, Gyokeres spoke to the Swedish press and naturally questions over his future arose.

And Gyokeres gave the clearest indication yet that he wants to leave the CBS Arena for pastures new, saying to fotballskanalen: "I have been there and had two good seasons and feel like trying something new now. I hope it can be resolved."

But with Coventry wanting in excess of £20 million and perhaps closer to £25 million for his services, it could scupper some teams' interest in his services.

That is something else that Gyokeres has spoken out about, saying: "You can ask the interested clubs that (if Coventry value him too highly).

"But I only have one year left on my contract, so considering that, it's quite a lot."

What is the latest on Sporting CP's interest in Viktor Gyokeres?

There is plenty of Premier League interest in Gyokeres as has been reported in recent weeks and months, but perhaps the strongest party has come from overseas in the form of Portuguese giants Sporting CP.

The Lisbon-based club will play in the UEFA Europa League next season and that could tempt Gyokeres to Portugal, and their head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to have had discussions with the 24-year-old striker in regards to a potential move, with a five-year contract willing to be offered as well.

Sporting CP president speaks out on Gyokeres

Sporting aren't ones to splash the cash too often, but their president Frederico Varandas has hinted that the money is there to bring Gyokeres to the club, and he is willing to spend up to €20 million (£17.1 million) to bring the powerful forward to Lisbon.

“My coach said at the end of the season that he intends to look for a striker. If there are exits, we’ll try... A striker for sure, probably more entries in other positions," Varandas told Sporting TV - via CoventryLive.

“Gyökeres? I’m not going to say that’s a lie, he’s one of the players mentioned.

"The values spoken, 15/20 million (euros), that’s a consequence of evolution... We signed players for 3 or 4 million euros, we didn’t have the conditions anymore.

"Of these five years we grew, we went from investing 6/7 million euros, we went to 10, we hired one for 16 (Paulinho from Braga).

"If we have to go to 20 million (Euros) we have the capacity for it.”