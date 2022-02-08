Key Sheffield Wednesday man speaks out after injury concern

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has revealed his injury isn’t as bad as he initially feared and that he will play again this season.

The 28-year-old has had terrible luck this season, with different issues meaning he has played just seven games in League One. Yet, his quality has shown in that short period, as he has managed four goals.

However, Windass was forced off against Morecambe last week with a new problem and there were worries about how much football he would miss.

Whilst it’s still unclear when the former Rangers man will exactly return, Windass took to Twitter to tell a fan that the news is ‘better than first feared’, which he then expanded on to another supporter.

“Well I thought I was out for the season and now I’m not, that’s all I’ll say.”

That will be a major relief for Darren Moore as the attacker has impressed when he has featured this season. Plus, the Owls are firmly in the hunt for promotion after a positive recent run of form has seen the Yorkshire outfit move up to seventh in the League One table.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

This is obviously very good news as if Windass does stay fit he is easily one of the best players in League One and could be pivotal for Wednesday as they look to go up.

Of course, we don’t know exactly when he will return but the update from the player is certainly a positive.

In the meantime, it’s down to other individuals in what is a very talented squad to step up to ensure the Owls can keep pushing up the table and move into the play-off places.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.