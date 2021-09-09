Key Sheffield Wednesday man outlines future plans at the club

Sam Hutchinson is adamant that the club are finally heading in the right direction and insists he wants to end his career at Hillsborough after turning down offers in the summer.

The versatile defender initially joined the Owls in 2014 and went on to make almost 150 appearances for the club over the next six years before leaving when his deal expired.

However, he was back at Wednesday just four months later, and has been an important player since Darren Moore was appointed.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Hutchinson revealed his love for the club and made it clear he has no plans to move on again before he hangs his boots up as he stated he had opportunities to go in the recent window.

“At the end of the day, why would I not want to finish my career here? I never wanted to leave here. I am happy here. If I wanted to go, I could have gone in the summer. I love the club and love everyone here.”

“As much as I can moan, I don’t think this year there is anything to moan about because the club is going in the right direction and, for once, I really do believe that.”

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

The verdict

This is great for the fans to hear as they will appreciate the way Hutchinson has played since returning and it’s clear that he has a lot of passion when he pulls on the shirt.

He is an important figure for Moore, both on and off the pitch, so keeping him this summer, when the ex-Chelsea man agreed new terms, was a real boost.

Now, Hutchinson will hope to get back to full fitness and play a key role for the Owls as they push for promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.