Key Sheffield Wednesday figure speaks out on ongoing managerial search

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed that there is plenty of interest in the managerial job at Hillsborough, as he plans to narrow the search down.

The Owls made the surprising decision to sack Tony Pulis ahead of the previous game against Middlesbrough, which the side won 2-1 to move within three points of safety.

With the January window set to open, the priority for Chansiri is to identify the new boss, and he explained to Yorkshire Live the latest on the situation, as well as what he wants from the next boss.

“I’ve had many. My people need to help me to make a shortlist and then we’ll look at it. Then we’ll start to interview. This time we need to think more and more. I don’t want any surprises again!

“I always tell the coaches that the biggest issue is our mentality. The important thing is they need to fit to our philosophy.”

With nothing seemingly imminent, caretaker boss Neil Thompson will continue to lead the team, as they prepare for a crucial game against fellow strugglers Derby County tomorrow.

The verdict

It’s good for the fans to hear from Chansiri, even if actions do speak louder than words.

From his comments, it’s not really a surprise to see that there are plenty of managers interested in the job, as Wednesday are a huge club, and there is the potential to grow.

With the Owls position, this is a critical appointment, and Chansiri simply has to get it right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.