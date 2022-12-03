Key Sheffield Wednesday figure shares mixed fitness update on influential attacking duo

Darren Moore has revealed that Josh Windass could return for Sheffield Wednesday against Exeter next weekend, although Lee Gregory may not feature until later in the month.

The attacking pair both missed out as a toothless Owls side were held to a 0-0 draw against Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

And, speaking to the Yorkshire Post after the game, Moore gave a mixed update on the pair as attention turns to the fixture against the Grecians next weekend.

“We’ll hopefully get him (Windass) up and out onto the pitch this week. Hopefully he can continue to make strides and he’ll be alright for next week. He had a bit of a strain and so we need that to settle it down. He’s in the process of that settling down so hopefully he’ll be back out there and we’ll be ready to assess him in the week.

“We don’t expect Lee’s injury to be that long, he’s another we’ll take a look at this week and we’ll do a full assessment on him, but we definitely expect him back well before the year is out.”

Wednesday could have gone top of the table with a win against Derby after both Plymouth and Ipswich dropped points on Friday night.

10 simple facts that every Sheffield Wednesday fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

The verdict

Even though Moore is working with a very big squad, there are some key players that he would’ve have wanted to lose and Windass especially falls into that bracket as he has plenty of quality at this level.

However, as mentioned, there is strength in depth and whilst the attackers didn’t shine against the Rams, that was always going to be a tough game.

Now, attention turns to Exeter as Wednesday look to extend their unbeaten run in the league which stretches back to early October.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.