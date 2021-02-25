Key Sheffield Wednesday figure responds to questions about recruitment and issues worrying response

Neil Thompson has hinted that Sheffield Wednesday may lack the quality needed to avoid relegation this term.

The Owls are sitting in a perilous position in the Championship as they currently lie in 23rd position in the table and three points away from a position of safety.

After a brief improvement at the turn of the year the Yorkshire side are currently on a run of three defeats in a row with the latest being a 3-0 loss at the hands of promotion rivals Brentford.

While that game is hardly the sort of match to gauge their credentials of staying up, Thompson has admitted that their league position suggests that they are lacking the quality needed to stay up.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Thompson addressed the lack of quality in the squad saying: “The position we are in suggests not but I think you saw out there tonight that there is quality there. No question.

“I thought we passed the ball with intent and switched the play quite a lot.

“But when you are down in the position we are in, things seem to go against you and they did a wee bit tonight. I don’t think it was a 3-0 game by any stretch of the imagination but the fact of the matter is when you look at the result it was.”

Asked if the club had been let down by their recruitment, Thompson added: “I am not going into that. That is not my remit.”

The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will surely be fearing the worst this season.

Things have been on a downward spiral for some time now and it appears that the club are in a position where they could be facing the drop this term.

Recruitment has been an issue for some time and based on the league table it certainly appears that the club could struggle to have enough to avoid the drop.