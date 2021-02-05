Key Sheffield Wednesday figure provides transfer update as topic of free agents is discussed

Neil Thompson has refused to rule out the prospect of Sheffield Wednesday entering the free agent market in pursuit of new players.

The Owls have endured a torrid season as a six-point deduction immediately landed the club in a relegation battle as the new season got under way.

Unfortunately for the club results have ensured that it’s going to be a tough second half of the season.

In order to address their poor form the club had hoped to make some shrewd additions during the January transfer as a way of strengthening the first team squad at Hillsborough.

But while results have improved under Thompson there’s still a feeling that more players may need to be added if they’re to stand any chance of avoiding the drop.

With the January window now shut the only option for the club is to look at unattached, out of contract players – something that Thompson says is being looked into by the club’s hierarchy.

NT on free agents: "There's nothing in the offing at this moment in time but it's something the recruitment team will keep an eye on." #SWFC https://t.co/oRvcR75OE5 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) February 5, 2021

Speaking to the press, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Thompson said: “It’s a case of wait and see.

There’s nothing in the offing at this moment in time but it’s something the recruitment team will keep an eye on.”

The verdict

This is certainly an avenue that Sheffield Wednesday should consider.

While the Owls are on a decent run of form at the moment there’s always going to be a need for a bit of extra quality.

As long as they can find the right player at the right price then this is certainly something that could help the club to avoid the drop.