Key Sheffield Wednesday figure names two players who could move on in January

Tony Pulis has cast doubt over Jack Marriott and Aden Flint’s future at Hillsborough.

The duo are long-term absentees after suffering with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Since Pulis was appointed he’s been running the rule over Sheffield Wednesday’s squad as he looks to improve results in South Yorkshire, but his time with the injured pair has been limited.

Both parent clubs, Derby County and Cardiff City, have recall options in the players’ loan deals and according to Pulis there’s no guarantee that either player will return.

Asked about Marriott’s situation, Pulis told Yorkshire Live: “It is between the two clubs. I have not even seen Jack since I have been at the football club.

“Him and Flinty have gone back to their mother clubs.

“Obviously I know Aden really well.

“They have gone back to their mother clubs and we will have to wait and see whether we will see them again. I’m not so sure.”

The Verdict

This is a situation that is out of Sheffield Wednesday’s hands.

Derby and Cardiff hold the cards on the players and with both clubs going through uncertain spells of their own it means that being recalled is not out of the question.

For the Owls the focus has to be on working with what they have and looking for new additions next month.