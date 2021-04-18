Key Sheffield Wednesday figure makes worrying admission following relegation setback against Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday assistant manager Jamie Smith has admitted that they ‘needed to win’ against Bristol City to keep their survival hopes alive.

The Owls had high hopes after taking the lead early on against the Robins, however a late equaliser was enough to stop the Yorkshire club from taking all three points.

As a result Wednesday are still seven points from safety, but with just four matches remaining in the season, Darren Moore’s number two is refusing to give up hope until they’re mathematically relegated.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Smith said: “Until it’s mathematically impossible we’ll keep fighting.

“We can’t just give up and not turn up. We have still got to work.

“We could have controlled the game better today after we went down to 10 men but I wouldn’t say we’ve given up or anything like that. It is about taking chances.

“We knew this game was a big one for us and that we needed to win and we haven’t and we look to win on Tuesday night.”

The verdict

This certainly feels like a massive result in the relegation battle.

Sheffield Wednesday have looked pretty much doomed for a good while now but there’s always been that feeling that a good run of results would be enough to perhaps claw them to safety.

Unfortunately for supporters time is now running out.

The Owls will probably need to win all of their remaining matches if they’re to have any chance of staying up but based on the season they’ve had it just seems like too big an ask for the club.