Key Sheffield Wednesday figure makes honest admission about his future

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has admitted that he wants to stay at the club past the expiry of his current contract.

Gregory’s deal at Hillsborough is set to reach a crescendo in the summer of 2023 and negotiations regarding fresh terms have yet to take place.

Signed by the Owls in 2021, the forward established himself as a key member of the club’s squad last season as they reached the play-offs.

In the 38 league games that he participated in, Gregory managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions whilst he also chipped in with six assists.

Following a relatively slow start to the current term, the 34-year-old has stepped up his performance levels this month.

After setting up Barry Bannan’s goal in Wednesday’s victory over Cheltenham Town, Gregory netted a brace in last weekend’s clash with Cambridge United.

Having secured a 3-0 victory at the Abbey Stadium, the Owls will be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s League One clash with Lincoln City.

Ahead of this fixture, Gregory has made an honest admission about his current situation at the club.

Asked by The Star about whether he was relaxed about his future, Gregory said: “No.

“I want to stay here, I want to be here next year.

“But this is football, we’ll see.”

The Verdict

With Gregory keen to stay at Hillsborough, it will be interesting to see whether manager Darren Moore is willing to negotiate a new deal with the forward.

Whereas Gregory has entered the twilight of his career, he has shown in recent seasons that he is still capable of delivering the goods in front of goal.

The forward could boost his chances of earning a new contract by spearheading a push for promotion during the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

A decision regarding the forward’s future may potentially depend on what league the Owls will be playing in next season.

Wednesday could opt to bolster their attacking options if they secure a return to the Championship next year as they will be keen to consolidate a place in this division.