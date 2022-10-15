Key Sheffield Wednesday figure makes bold claim ahead of promotion challenge

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore believes that League One is more competitive this season as they look to win promotion.

The Owls failed to go up in the previous campaign, with the impressive 85 points they picked up only good enough for fourth in the table, and they would go on to lose to Sunderland in the play-off semi-final.

Given the high points tally that was needed, many thought last season was particularly tough but Moore told the club’s media that it’s even harder this time around.

“Do I think League One is stronger this year? For sure, without a doubt. There is a real edge to everybody, everyone is taking points off each other and we’ve seen that already. Is it stronger than last season? Yes I think so.”

Wednesday have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with Moore’s men sitting third but they trail the automatic promotion places by four points even though they’ve averaged two points a game so far.

The Yorkshire outfit are back in action when they take on Cambridge United this afternoon.

The verdict

In truth, this is a difficult one for Moore to comment on as you wouldn’t expect him to say that this season is easier.

Yet, there’s no denying that last season was very tough but the standard set by Ipswich and Plymouth right now shows that there is still plenty of quality in the third tier.

Ultimately, Wednesday fans won’t care about the rest of the league as they know they have a big, talented squad and if they don’t go up it will be viewed as a failure.

