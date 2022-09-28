Key Sheffield Wednesday figure issues verdict on club’s start to the season

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale has admitted that although he would have liked to see his side top the League One standings during the opening stages of the campaign, he is still fairly satisfied by the club’s start to the season.

Signed by the Owls in June, Stockdale has already managed to establish himself as a key player for the club.

The keeper has featured in all 10 of the club’s league games this season and is currently ahead of Cameron Dawson in the pecking order at Hillsborough.

During these aforementioned fixtures, Wednesday have managed to accumulate a respectable total of 20 points.

Darren Moore’s side moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places last weekend by securing a 3-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

Currently fourth in the table, the Owls will be determined to secure a positive result in their showdown with Port Vale on Saturday.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Vale Park, Stockdale has offered an honest assessment of the season to date.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the keeper said: “My opinion might be different to somebody else’s but ideally I would love to be sat top of the league having won every game but that’s not the case.

“I would much rather us be where we are than be further down in the league.”

The Verdict

This is an understandable assessment from Stockdale as all of Wednesday’s players will be looking to play a role in helping the club launch a bid for the title this season.

Only two points adrift of current league leaders Plymouth Argyle, the Owls could put themselves in a great position to push on during the remainder of the campaign by securing positive results on a regular basis in October.

Having already claimed five clean-sheets in a Wednesday shirt, Stockdale will be determined to add to this tally in this weekend’s showdown with Vale.

If the Owls are firing on all cylinders on Saturday, they may prove to be too strong for their opponents who are currently 15th in the league standings.

