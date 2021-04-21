Key Sheffield Wednesday figure issues update on Darren Moore’s recovery

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore’s health is improving at home following a diagnosis of post-COVID pneumonia, according to Jamie Smith.

Moore has had his struggles both on the touchline and away from Hillsborough since he was appointed last month as he’s struggled to arrest the Owls’ potential slide into League One.

Some big wins have been picked up such as an away victory over Barnsley and a 5-0 drubbing of Cardiff on Easter Monday – a game that Smith took charge of – but two defeats following that to QPR and Swansea made it look like Wednesday were doomed.

The health of Moore will not be doing the players any good either – a positive COVID test was confirmed before Wednesday’s match with Watford on April 2, and Moore returned to the touchline for just one game against Swansea before being struck off again due to contracting pneumonia.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Worrying times indeed for all concerned but following a victory over Blackburn Rovers last night that has moved the Owls to within four points of safety with just three games to play, Smith had more good news to share but this time on how Moore is doing.

“Darren is feeling a lot better which is really pleasing,” Smith revealed, per the Owls’ official Twitter account.

“He has been in contact with us throughout today, he is improving and recovering well at home.”

The Verdict

Moore might not get back on the touchline before the end of the season, but it’s good to see him doing a lot better in what must be a tough time for him.

It must be very unsettling for the Owls players to have had so much uncertainty from week to week over Moore’s condition and whether he will be back or not, but judging by last night’s result it’s obvious that they’re still fighting for him.

Survival will still be a tough ask but it’s not out of reach – and Moore’s guidance from a distance could very well get them over the line at the expense of Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.