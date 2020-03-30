Key Sheffield Wednesday figure issues statement that is certain to frustrate the Hillsborough faithful

It’s safe to say that it’s been a frustrating time to be a Sheffield Wednesday supporter at this moment in time, with the Owls struggling in the Championship under the guidance of Garry Monk.

They’re currently sat 15th in the second tier standings, and have only won once in their last ten matches, which has seen them fall from the play-off positions further down the table at an alarming rate.

The Hillsborough faithful have vented their frustrations towards both Garry Monk and the club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri since their dismal run of form started,

Chansiri took charge of the Owls back in 2017, and initially targeted promotion into the Premier League, although that hasn’t yet been achieved since he arrived.

Speaking in an interview Yorkshire Live, Chansiri revealed that he has received a number of bids for the club in the past, but none have matched his valuation of the club.

“Many people have wanted to buy the club and I have said no to substantial bids in the past. The future is the future, nobody knows what will happen in football. Right now I focus on today and my 100% desire is to lead Wednesday the best I possibly can towards the best place we can possibly be.

“When I came to our club, I had to choose between normal business or have the ambition to push for success as it was difficult to do both. We were outside of the Premier League for 15 years, I wanted to fulfil the fans’ dreams and I knew if this did not succeed I would never get my money back. I still have that dream.”

Chansiri made the surprising statement in saying that it would take years for the club to ‘break even’, even if they were to achieve promotion into the Premier League this term, whilst also labelling Hillsborough as his ‘second home’.

“Even if we got to the Premier League, it would take a few years just to break even. I have always tried to do my best and I will continue to give my all every day, week and year that I am chairman and owner. Sheffield Wednesday is in my blood and Hillsborough is like my second home.”

When quizzed on whether he is likely to stay with Sheffield Wednesday for the foreseeable future, Chansiri stated that he will give 100% to their efforts to win promotion this season.

“Today that is my intention. Everything in life can change very quickly, you only have to see what is happening around the world right now but today I am happy and I wish to pass our club to my son.

“I said from the start that while I am here I will try my best to help Wednesday succeed and I am thinking the same today. There are no guarantees but now I am the owner and chairman and I will give 100% until the day arrives when that situation may change.”

The Verdict:

His comments aren’t going to sit well with the majority of the club’s supporters.

Chansiri has often shouldered a considerable amount of the blame for his lack of significant investment into the team in recent years, as the Owls continue to struggle in the Championship.

I’m not sure that the Hillsborough faithful will be wanting Chansiri to stick around much longer, so his comments will frustrate fans during the EFL break.