Key Sheffield Wednesday figure issues encouraging transfer claim ahead of summer window

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has revealed that he is set to back manager Darren Moore in the transfer market this summer.

Clubs in the third-tier will be able to purchase players next month and it is understood that the Owls will no longer have to deal with sanctions that have been imposed upon by the Football League during the past two windows.

Wednesday were restricted to signing individuals on loan deals and on free transfers as a result of these sanctions.

Despite the fact that they were unable to splash the cash last season, the Owls still managed to reach the play-offs in the third-tier where they suffered a defeat in the semi-finals to Sunderland.

The Black Cats went on to secure promotion to the Championship last Saturday as they defeated Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium.

Moore will be determined to transform Wednesday into legitimate contenders for automatic promotion later this year by nailing his recruitment in the coming months.

Making reference to the club’s plans for the upcoming window, Chansiri has insisted that he will provide some funds for Moore to use.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Chansiri said: “I’ll do my best; I’ll do whatever I can with reason.

“I’ve always done that since I’ve been here, for seven years, nothing has changed there.

“I’ll support the coach as much as I can.

“There’s no guarantee that a player with a transfer fee is better than a free or a loan – it depends on the player, and how he clicks with the team.”

Chansiri later added: “Nobody has 100% good recruitment, and you can’t just release players like in normal business.

“I will do my best to get whatever we need – within reason…

“I want to support the coach.

“It would depend on the player.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively encouraging claim by Chansiri as he is seemingly willing to support Moore during the transfer window.

One of the areas that Moore may need to strengthen in the coming months is his options in the heart of defence.

Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson are both set to leave Hillsborough when their contracts expire in June whilst Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey will officially return to their parent-clubs at the end of May.

By drafting in some players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level, Moore will fancy his chances of leading his side to a great deal of success in the third-tier next season.