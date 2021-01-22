Key Sheffield Wednesday figure discusses potential Sam Hutchinson return

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Neil Thompson has revealed that he has been in touch with Sam Hutchinson, although he wouldn’t say how far advanced a deal is.

The former midfielder is a free agent after leaving Pafos FC, and it has been suggested that a return to Hillsborough is on the cards.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Thompson gave an interesting update, as he confirmed discussions had taken place.

“I’ve been involved in some discussions, but in terms of transfers and naming individuals it would be amiss of me to do that at this stage. If we do make any more signings, I’m sure you will be the first to know.”

The 31-year-old only left Wednesday in the previous summer, having made almost 150 appearances for the Owls over a six-year period before he made the move to the Cypriot outfit.

He was a key performer in that time, starring as the side pushed for promotion under Carlos Carvalhal.

As Hutchinson is out of contract, there is no rush for the Championship side to complete this before the deadline, but they do have a busy run of games coming up.

The verdict

This is the sort of answer you get from most managers, but the fact Hutchinson has been speaking to the club shows there is a real interest.

In truth, there doesn’t seem to be many obstacles preventing this deal from happening, and bringing the aggressive midfielder back would be a smart signing.

Hutchinson knows the club, knows the league, and will bring the strong mentality that the Wednesday dressing room needs to push clear of the relegation zone.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.