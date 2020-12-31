Key Sheffield Wednesday figure details the exact moment that put writing on the wall for Tony Pulis

Dejphon Chansiri has said that he had doubts about Tony Pulis after four matches in charge of the club.

The Sheffield Wednesday owner took the decision to sack the Welshman on Monday evening after just 10 matches in charge after a slow start to life at Hillsborough.

As a result the Owls are now looking for their third manager in just two months.

The decision to sack Pulis caught many offguard, but the owner has given a detailed insight into the decision and the point at which he started to question the appointment.

Explaining the decision, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Chansiri said: “I felt at this moment he was a good fit to help us and that’s why I brought him in.

“We played four, five, six games and I started to think whether he was the right one for us because of the way he plays and the way he treats our players.

“He was always good with the press and praise the fans. He knows how to make the press like him, which is good for him, but of course he can’t damage the club.

“I talked to my team and they said give him more chance and maybe he would do better.

“I said ‘okay, I will give more of a chance’ but of course I still need to make a decision whether he is the right man by the end of the month. If he is not the right man, he should not recruit any players.

“He text me and said he had been here for three weeks and would give me a summary of the club. He said ‘we are a big club with big potential but the results don’t lie over the past 12 months, the club’s record has been poor and doesn’t have identity and the whole structure is unbalanced.’ It made my very surprised because we talked about the players at the interview.

“When the players were not winning, he was saying something different and that the squad was unbalanced but they could still improve by bringing in the right players.

“He can talk to me directly because he has my direct phone but he didn’t like to talk to me.

“He worked with our recruitment team on who he wants to bring in on loan or transfer. I said do it. Our people always start to work on the players a few weeks ago. Some we sent offers in until the window opened. I still allowed him to do what he wants.”

The Verdict

The situation surrounding Tony Pulis is particularly strange.

Results haven’t been great but given the struggles under Garry Monk you’d think that he would have been given more time.

Either way Sheffield Wednesday are now facing an uphill battle to secure survival – something that they’ll have to do under another new manager.