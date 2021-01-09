Key Sheffield Wednesday figure delivers transfer update as interest builds in fringe star

Neil Thompson has urged Matt Penney to keep working hard as he looks to force his way into the Sheffield Wednesday side. The left midfielder has endured a frustrating season so far having been limited to just five appearances in all competitions so far this term. With a contract that’s due to expire next summer there’s been reports of external interest with Swindon Town among the clubs said to be keen on offering the 22-year-old an escape route from his current Hillsborough frustration. But while caretaker boss Thompson admits that he’s heard the speculation, the focus for the player must be on continuing to work as hard as possible for his next opportunity. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Thompson said: “I’ve heard what you have, the rumours that fly around. But as far as I’m concerned there’s nothing concrete, no real discussions from our end.

“Matty has got to force the issue in terms of getting in the team.

“It’s been stop-start for him. He started off in the team, then he came out of it. But Matt knows what he’s got to do. I’ve had conversations with him many times.

“The boy has talent, there’s no question of that, but there are certain things he needs to brush up on, which he knows about.

“But he’s a good pro. I spoke to him yesterday, he was out on a run keeping himself ticking over.

“He’s very professional in what he’s doing, so whatever comes his way, he’ll be ready.”

The Verdict

It doesn’t look good for Matt Penney’s future with Sheffield Wednesday.

With a contract that expires in the summer and a diminishing role in the first team squad it certainly doesn’t look good as the Owls make plans for a new era at the club.

Whether a January move will happen remains to be seen but it’s encouraging to hear just how much work the 22-year-old is putting in behind-the-scenes to ensure that he’s ready for whatever is next.