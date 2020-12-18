Key Sheffield Wednesday figure delivers strong message amid major off-field issue

Tony Pulis has urged Sheffield Wednesday’s hierarchy to resolve the ongoing wage issue ‘sooner rather than later’.

Reports from The Mirror on Thursday claimed that players were furious after only being paid a portion of their salaries for the month of November.

It’s claimed that this has led to unrest among the group, while the Professional Footballers’ Association have been called in to offer advice to those affected by the issue.

Given the Owls’ struggles on the pitch this is the last thing that they need.

The South Yorkshire side are preparing for a pivotal clash against relegation rivals Coventry City this weekend, and according to Pulis, it’s a situation that his seniors need to address and fast.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Coventry City, Pulis said: “It is a situation that has to be dealt with by the chairman and the financial director.

“The players have been speaking to the financial director and their messages have gone through to the chairman.

“It’s a situation that needs to be resolved sooner rather than later.”

The Verdict

Sheffield Wednesday are in a sorry state at the moment.

Matters on the pitch aren’t going well but by the sounds of things it’s an even worse situation in the background.

The Owls need to resolve these sorts of issues and quickly otherwise it seems that the club are only going to be heading in one direction.