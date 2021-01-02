Key Sheffield Wednesday figure delivers key injury update

Neil Thompson has delivered a reassuring update regarding Keiren Westwood and Chey Dunkley.

After starting the midweek 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough earlier this week the Sheffield Wednesday duo were absent for Friday night’s 1-0 victory over Derby County.

Both players have established themselves as vital players for the Owls in recent weeks, meaning that their absence was something of a concern for supporters who were watching on.

However according to the caretaker boss, the hope is that the duo will be back before long.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Thompson explained: “It was games catching up with them. Both of them have not had a lot of football in the last year. Chey hadn’t played since February and then he played five games in a really short period of time.

“Keiren felt his groin. He has had a lot of kicking to do and, at the end of the day, you can’t take risks. We have got one or two injuries and centre-half was certainly an issue tonight. Liam Shaw went back there and did a cracking job.”

Asked if they’ll be out for a while, he added: “I hope not. I don’t think they massively serious.

“We will see how they are next week. I’m hoping they are not long-term.”

The Verdict

This will be somewhat reassuring to supporters.

Keiren Westwood and Chey Dunkley are two players who are set to play a big role in the club’s battle to avoid relegation this term.

They’ll need them both fit and if giving them a rest is what’s needed to ensure their longevity then that sounds like good management to me.