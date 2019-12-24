Key Sheffield Wednesday figure assesses Stoke City ahead of Boxing Day clash

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third in the Championship table after their 1-0 win over Bristol City at the weekend and face bottom club Stoke on Boxing Day.

Despite the two clubs’ contrasting form it appears Wednesday boss Garry Monk isn’t taking anything for granted and expects a ‘tough game’ from Michael O’Neill’s side.

Wednesday travel to Staffordshire unbeaten on the road in their last three away games, and the Owls will be hoping to narrow the gap to the automatic promotion places with another positive result on their travels.

Speaking to Wednesday’s official media channels, manager Garry Monk said: “It’s a tough game, they have a good squad and at any given time a team can put on a good display, it’s what this league is like.”

Despite the Potters’ results picking up slightly since the arrival of Michael O’Neill, the club find themselves rock bottom of the table following their defeat to one of Monk’s former clubs Middlesbrough last time out.

Monk will be eager for the Owls’ good form to continue into the New Year, but did suggest Stoke have a better team than what the Championship table currently suggests.

“Stoke will say themselves, they are stronger than where they are but it’s a tough, tough league,” Monk told the club’s official media channels.

A win could potentially see Sheffield Wednesday move within five points of the automatic promotion places should results go the Owls’ way.

The Verdict

Monk is right to be cautious ahead of the trip to the bet365 Stadium and will make sure his players don’t suffer from complacency on Boxing Day.

If Wednesday are serious about making a break for the top-two, these are the game on current form the Owls should be looking to take maximum points in, but it will be crucial the Owls’ feet remain on the ground when they head to Stoke.

Although bottom of the table, Stoke a certainly not out of it yet and are only two points away from safety and Michael O’Neill will be keen for his side to start picking up points during this busy schedule.