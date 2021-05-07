Key Sheffield Wednesday figure addresses mood ahead of massive Derby County game

Sheffield Wednesday assistant Jamie Smith insists that there are no nerves ahead of tomorrow’s crucial fixture at Derby County.

The Owls have endured a disastrous season, which wasn’t helped by the six-point deduction they received, but they still have a chance of surviving going into the final day.

The Yorkshire outfit know that they need to beat their fellow strugglers at Pride Park, and that will be enough to keep them in the Championship if Rotherham fail to pick up all three points at Cardiff City.

Even though survival is at stake, Smith told the club’s media that there is an excitement among the group as they prepare for what the coach admits is a ‘cup final’.

“Nervous, no. Excited is the word for me. It’s a game of football we have prepared hard for and we are going there to win. It’s 45 games and all down to the last day.”

Wednesday could be boosted by the return of Darren Moore. The new boss has been battling serious illness following Covid-19, but he has been back training and is expected to be at Pride Park tomorrow.

The verdict

This is the sort of attitude that the Wednesday fans would’ve wanted to hear from Smith, even though you can be sure there will be some nerves with the players when kick-off comes around!

But, as he says, all the preparation has been done and it’s now down to the team to follow the approach and for someone to be a hero on the day for the club.

Having Moore back on the touchline would be a big boost too, but his only thought will be on the Owls winning this huge game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.