Key Sheffield Wednesday delivers worrying admission as relegation battle gathers pace

Darren Moore has said that he believes ‘the odds are stacked against’ us as Sheffield Wednesday continue their battle to avoid relegation.

The Owls are sitting in a precarious position as they sit in 23rd spot with just 12 matches remaining this season.

The Yorkshire side enjoyed something of a resurgence at the turn of the year but after a six-match losing run it seems that time is running out for the Sheffield side.

Darren Moore has only been in charge for one week but when discussing his sides’ chances of avoiding relegation he hinted that it would need a major upset for them to make up and maintain the seven-point gap between them and safety.

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, Moore said: “All the odds are stacked against us, but we’re still in there with a fighting chance and we keep working and keep that belief.

“It’s been five or six days, with two games to plan and prepare for, so there’s been a lot gone on in and around the club this week, and it’s a momentous week in terms of planning and preparing, but one thing I have seen is the desire from the group to try and get on the right side and try and get the right results. “They’ve not come, but there’s only us who can turn the corner and get this place moving.

“We have to keep the belief, move onto the next game, and we’ve still got 12 games ahead of us, starting on Sunday, and we’ve got a week to plan and prepare for that.” The verdict Time is really running out for Sheffield Wednesday. After a disastrous season the hope was that the Owls could put together a strong enough run of results to get themselves out of danger, but with just 12 matches left they have a lot of work to do. Darren Moore will give his all to get the club out of trouble but it seems that even he knows that he faces a desperate task.