Key Sheffield United talks scheduled as player’s short-term future comes into focus

Sheffield United’s management team plan on holding talks over the future of Femi Seriki as they weigh up what the 2021/22 campaign will hold for him.

Seriki is formerly of Bury but has linked up with Sheffield United and earned a long-term professional contract at Bramall Lane.

He was handed a first-team debut against Newcastle United in the Premier League and is now looking ahead towards making inroads into senior football in the coming campaign.

It has been revealed by Yorkshire Live that Paul Heckingbottom, who oversaw the first-team during the 2020/21 run-in and Seriki in the under-23s, will hold talks with Slavisa Jokanovic and Jack Lester over the next steps for a number of young players, including the 19-year-old.

Seriki’s position in the squad as a wing-back sees him competing with George Baldock and Jayden Bogle for minutes, which could mean a loan away from Bramall Lane comes into play. This report, though, concedes that the unlikely sale of either of the senior pair would open the door for the youngster.

Sheffield United’s relegation into the Championship has led them to Jokanovic, with the former Watford and Fulham boss arriving at Bramall Lane to start a new chapter after Chris Wilder.

The Verdict

Jokanovic arrives with work to do in terms of the first-team squad at Sheffield United, but it’s also important he gets in touch with the entire club.

How he views the under-23s is going to be important, particularly with talents like Seriki emerging at Bramall Lane.

The teenager is a long-term option for the club at wing-back and has already been supported by a professional contract at Bramall Lane.

His next step is going to be important, which emphasises the talks between Jokanovic and Heckingbottom. They have to make sure he gets the best chance of making it at a decent level.

