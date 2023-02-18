Key Sheffield United figure shares Iliman Ndiaye fitness update

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed that Iliman Ndiaye hadn’t trained in the build-up to the defeat at Millwall on Saturday.

The Senegal international has been outstanding for the Blades this season and whilst he hasn’t been at his best recently, it was still a surprise to see the forward was left on the bench at The Den.

Ndiaye would come on in the second half but he couldn’t help the visitors to a result, with the Lions winning 3-2.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom gave an update on the attacker as he confirmed he had been dealing with a problem.

“Iliman has not been training. He was still a doubt until today. The medical team were confident this morning that he had taken a knock because we were unsure if it was a thigh strain or a knock.

“He couldn’t remember taking any contact but it presented like he’d taken a knock rather than any strain. After 48 hours it settled down this morning and we were confident he was available.”

Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield United players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 James Beattie Yes No

The verdict

This was a surprising decision as we know that Ndiaye is a class act and even if he has struggled in the past few games, he’s still their talisman.

Clearly, Ndiaye wasn’t fully fit though and that explains why he was restricted to a substitute role and it makes sense that Heckingbottom didn’t take any risks.

Now, with a full week training, Ndiaye will hope to be back ready and fully fit for the game against Watford at Bramall Lane next Saturday.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.