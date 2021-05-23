Key Sheffield United figure sends message to the hierarchy as big decision looms

Paul Heckingbottom has urged the Sheffield United hierarchy to move swiftly when it comes to appointing a new manager.

The former Leeds chief has been in charge on a temporary basis after Chris Wilder departed, and it has been suggested he is in the frame for the job on a long-term basis.

Whoever does take charge will inherit a Championship club, with the Blades now preparing for life back in the second tier following relegation.

And, speaking to report Andy Giddings after today’s win over Burnley, Heckingbottom explained the importance of sorting the situation quickly so plans can be made for next season.

“We need an early decision made on who’s going to be in charge to get the ball rolling, get discussions going with players. I’ve not had a conversation with the club about taking the managers job.

“Unless someone makes I phone call to me, I’m know what I’m doing, I’m just relaxing for the next few weeks. I thought we’d have done it by now. It needs it. We need leadership.”

Slavisa Jokanovic is thought to be a leading contender for the vacancy.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Heckingbottom here, as the club has work to do ahead of next season and they can’t do that without a manager in place.

So, every fan will echo these comments and it’s down to the hierarchy to make the big call. You would imagine that they’ve spent the past few months identifying candidates and they will be ready to make a decision.

It will be interesting to see who they do go for, and then how the squad is reshaped ahead of the Championship season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.