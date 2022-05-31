Key Sheffield United figure reveals club’s stance on loan moves ahead of summer transfer window

Sheffield United Chief Executive Officer Stephen Bettis has revealed that the club will be looking into the possibility of signing players on loan from the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window.

During the 2021/22 campaign, the Blades bolstered their squad by drafting a number of individuals from top-flight sides on temporary deals.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Ben Davies all sealed loan moves to Bramall Lane in the previous summer transfer window whilst Charlie Goode joined the club from Brentford in January.

Whereas Goode was unable to make a lasting impression during his time with the Blades, Gibbs-White was a stand-out performer for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The attacking midfielder managed to provide 22 direct goal contributions in 37 league appearances.

Hourihane and Davies also produced some promising displays for United who suffered defeat in the Championship play-offs earlier this month.

This aforementioned quartet have now returned to their parent-clubs as their loan deals have expired.

Making reference to the Blades’ transfer plans ahead of the summer window, Bettis has admitted that the club will be looking to sign Premier League players on temporary deals again.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Bettis said: “We will definitely be using the loan market again.

“I think we’ve used it well historically and I think we’ll be looking again at Premier League clubs.

“I think our reputation with a lot of Premier League clubs is that we take their players, look after them, give them opportunities and they’re happy here.

“We’ll definitely look at the loan market again because that’s where we feel you get real quality players who can make a big impact on your team.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible approach to take heading into the upcoming window as there are plenty of Premier League players who will be keen to further their development by featuring at Championship level and thus United could potentially unearth some gems.

Having gained a good reputation by giving first-team opportunities to the likes of Gibbs-White and Hourihane last season, the Blades may be in a better position compared to other teams when it comes to negotiating deals with top-flight sides.

Heckingbottom will need to add to his options in midfield this summer following the departure of the aforementioned duo.

The Blades boss may also need to strengthen in the heart of defence as he will no longer be able to call upon the services of Filip Uremovic, Davies and Goode next season.