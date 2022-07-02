Key Sheffield United figure reveals Blades summer transfer stance

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said that the club will not be held to ransom over any signing this summer.

Transfer business has been quiet at Bramall Lane so far this window, with outgoings the only deals having been completed by the Blades at this stage.

Elsewhere, other clubs, such as West Brom, have made real statement signings ahead of the new season, bringing in coveted players such as John Swift and Jed Wallace.

Heckingbottom says that will always be the case in the Championship, but admits the Blades will not be held to ransom in their dealings as they need to stretch their money further than just one or two players.

“There are clubs in our league who have still gone and got players, paid big wages and gone and made a few statement signings and things like that.” Heckingbottom explained via YorkshireLive.

“I don’t think that will ever change but, likewise, I think there will be more action at the end of the window.

“For us it’s important we get the right player and are not held to ransom over a player. We have other options if it is getting too expensive.

“We need six players, seven, whatever, we need to build a squad and we can’t afford to blow what we have got on one or two players, we need it to go further.”

Sheffield United’s 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway on August 1st with an away trip to Rob Edwards’ Watford.

The Verdict

With parachute payments reducing in their second season back in the EFL, it is perhaps not surprising that Sheffield United are having to be a bit tighter with their money this summer.

That is not to say they will not sign anybody, though, purely that they will be looking to be sensible financially in bringing in players.

West Brom for example have most likely gone big on Wallace and Swift wages wise, which has left them needing to sell before they can buy from now on.

With Sheffield United needing six or seven as Heckingbottom says, that isn’t a strategy that would work at Bramall Lane.

Neither approach is right or wrong – they are just different.