Key Sheffield United figure provides mixed injury update ahead of Birmingham City clash

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Rhian Brewster is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines but there was good news concerning Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White.

#sufc boss PH says Brewster injury is 'significant' with no timescale placed on a return. Ndiaye is fine.

MGW is back in full training with #sufc. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) February 2, 2022

The Blades striker, who had impressed in recent weeks, was forced off with a hamstring complaint, whilst Ndiaye lasted 70 minutes before going off in the 2-0 win against The Posh.

And, reporter Andy Giddings shared an update on the pair and Gibbs-White after speaking to the boss today ahead of Friday’s trip to Birmingham City.

“Brewster injury is ‘significant’ with no timescale placed on a return. Ndiaye is fine. MGW is back in full training.”

It remains to be seen whether the on-loan Wolves attacking midfielder will be available to play at St. Andrew’s, although you would expect the Blades to be cautious as he returns to full fitness having not played since before Christmas.

David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie are two options to come in for Brewster to partner the prolific Billy Sharp in attack.

The Yorkshire outfit can go to within three points of the play-off places with a win at Blues.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to have real sympathy for Brewster because he has had bad luck with injuries this season and seemed to be showing why he was regarded as such a talent in recent games.

But, these things happen and Sheffield United do have the squad to cope with setbacks like this.

It’s much better news in terms of Ndiaye and particularly Gibbs-White. He has been terrific this season and will bring a lot to the team when he is back out on the pitch with his quality on the ball.

