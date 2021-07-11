Key Sheffield United figure provides Kean Bryan update amid West Brom interest

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that he’s not planning on having Kean Bryan as part of his squad after the defender hasn’t responded to the Blades contract offer.

The 24-year-old featured in 13 games for the side as they were relegated from the Premier League and with his deal expiring, the Yorkshire outfit had tried to agree fresh terms with the player.

However, they have failed to make a breakthrough so far, and it has been claimed that West Brom are in talks with the player.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jokanovic gave an update on the situation and he explained that he isn’t expecting Bryan to extend his stay at Bramall Lane.

“The club inform me they’ve offered him the contract and at the moment I don’t have any information that we’ve received some answer. He’s outside of the contract and in this moment I am really not thinking about him.

“It’s really clear at the moment. I am not thinking about him and I don’t have information he is part of my staff, in the future or not we will see.”

The verdict

These comments suggest Bryan will be going elsewhere and ultimately he has the power to do what he wants as a free agent, so if he’s had a better offer, he’s going to take it.

Clearly, Jokanovic isn’t expecting the deal to be signed and he is making plans moving forward that don’t include Bryan, which is the right thing to do.

So, the player will have a big decision to make in the coming days and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

