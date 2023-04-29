Sheffield United assistant Stuart McCall has suggested the club will look at the domestic market as they plan for life back in the Premier League.

Premier League preparations can begin

After a tough, demanding season, the Blades secured their return to the top-flight with a 2-0 victory over West Brom in the week, sparking great scenes among the players and fans around Bramall Lane.

Whilst they still have to finish the campaign, the advantage of securing promotion early is obvious to boss Paul Heckingbottom and the recruitment team, as they can get to work quickly knowing they are a Premier League side.

And, that’s exactly what’s happened, as McCall explained to the Sheffield Star that they are already identifying targets, as he also revealed they are likely to target players from Britain, as they have generally done in the past.

“The foreign market can be difficult, because unless you know someone who has managed them or worked with them. When the chips are down, what are they like? Is he a team player? Does he react well? The manager and the staff, we are looking at who we are going to bring in. we start now, at least we know where we are and what the recruitment is going to look like.

“We are going to look at the loan market. The loans supplemented what we already had. We won’t be doing a Forest, that’s for sure. Contracts and that will be done over the next seven days. Paul has a chat with the owner. It's a fine balancing act, because we still (don’t) know what the budget is going to be. We knew what positions we are going to need, who we are going to keep anyway.”

Takeover uncertainty doesn’t help

As McCall mentions, they still don’t know what the budget is going to be, and with Prince Abdullah making it clear that he still wants to sell, it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed before the transfer window shuts later this summer.

However, you’d expect the Blades to plan for different scenarios, and it’s great for Heckingbottom and McCall that they can already start planning, because they may need to act quickly to get in ahead of rival clubs for certain players.

Some may feel the club should be more open to looking at the foreign leagues, but when you have a limited budget, you’re more likely to stick with what you know, and it’s fair to say that it has worked well for the Blades in recent years.