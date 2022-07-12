Key Sheffield United figure makes honest transfer claim involving Premier League man

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that the club are indeed looking to finalise a loan move for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark and has insisted that the Irishman will add some balance to the club’s defence.

A recent report from The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath revealed that the Blades were closing in on securing the services of Clark on a season-long loan deal.

The defender has since undergone a medical at Bramall Lane and is now on the verge of joining United for the 2022/23 campaign.

Clark fell out of favour at Newcastle following the turn of the year as he only made one Premier League appearance in the second half of the season.

Having waved goodbye to Ben Davies, Filip Uremovic and Charlie Goode after the conclusion of the previous term, the Blades have recently added to their options in the heart of defence by securing the services of Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Clark is now seemingly set to follow in Ahmedhodzic’s footsteps by sealing a switch to United.

Making reference to Clark, Heckingbottom has revealed that he is hoping that the club can get a deal over the line.

Speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom said: “We’re looking to do something on loan, yeah.

“It’s not definite but hopefully it will be pretty soon.

“We’re hopeful but we’re not going to talk about anything that’s not happened so we’ll wait.

“But I’m expecting it.

“He’s experienced, he’s got promotions out of this league.

“He’s good in both boxes and gives us balance on the left hand side with Robbo [Jack Robinson].

“So it ticks a lot of boxes for us.”

The Verdict

Barring a late twist, the Blades are expected to complete a move for Clark and thus it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Bramall Lane next season.

Whereas the 32-year-old only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.24 in the Premier League last season, he may benefit from dropping down a division.

During his most recent spell in the Championship, Clark helped Newcastle secure promotion to the top-flight in 2017 by making 34 appearances at this level.

By maintaining his consistency over the course of the new term, the defender could potentially help the Blades launch a push for a top-two finish.