Key Sheffield United figure makes honest transfer admission over Morgan Gibbs-White

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he would ‘love’ to have Morgan Gibbs-White back at Sheffield United next season but confirmed it will entirely be down to Wolves to decide on the future of the player.

The attacking midfielder joined the Blades on a season-long loan and he has been outstanding, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 29 games.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that all connected to Sheffield United are desperate for the club to try and extend Gibbs-White’s stay at Bramall Lane.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom explained why they are waiting to see what the Premier League side to do.

“You’re better off asking Wolves that, it’s not up to us. That’s the nature of it when you take loan players. We will work as hard as we can with Morgan. It’s certainly been a good loan for both parties. It’s not our decision.

“Morgan knows what we think of him, he knows we would love to have him here. It’s irrelevant what we think, it’s irrelevant what Morgan thinks, it’s down to Wolves.”

The verdict

Gibbs-White has been superb this season and you can be sure that Wolves will have been delighted with the way he has developed since arriving in Yorkshire.

As Heckingbottom says, it’s obviously down to his parent club, but it’s also worth noting that any chance the Blades do have of keeping the player will depend on if they win promotion.

Realistically, you would expect Gibbs-White to be involved at Wolves next season but if he can help Sheffield United back to the Premier League it will have been a great deal for the club.

