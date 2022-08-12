Key Sheffield United figure issues clear Sander Berge transfer stance

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has reiterated that Sander Berge is not for sale this summer – and he has the backing of the club’s owner Prince Abdullah when it comes to keeping the Norwegian at Bramall Lane.

The central midfielder has been with the Blades since January 2020, when Chris Wilder splashed out a then-club record £22 million fee to Genk for his services.

It hasn’t been a smooth time in South Yorkshire for the powerful engine room operator, who missed much of United’s relegation campaign from the Premier League due to injury, and he again was on the sidelines for a portion of last season with a hamstring injury.

Eventually, Berge settled back into the starting line-up under Heckingbottom and was showing strong form towards the end of the season, and has carried that on at the start of the current campaign, netting in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Millwall in the Championship.

Playing in a more advanced midfield role, all eyes are on Berge to start finding the back of the net with more regularity, and with his upturn in form earlier in the year, more transfer speculation has surrounded his name.

Recently, it is Club Brugge – who have plenty of cash in the bank from Charles De Ketelaere’s move to AC Milan – that have been linked with a swoop and they are reportedly prepared to smash their transfer record to bring Berge back to Belgium.

It doesn’t appear though that United will be cashing in on him thanks to Heckingbottom’s pulling power, and he has the backing of the hierarchy to build his team around the midfielder.

“That’s been there all the time,” Heckingbottom said of transfer interest in Berge this summer, per the Sheffield Star.

“We’ve had bids and they’ve been knocked back. The club’s been on record and said that we don’t need to sell, and I’m grateful to Prince Abdullah and the board that we’re not. “I’m pleased the board see it that way as well because we need our best players here to give us the best possible chance of finishing as high as we can. “Sander is one of those and I want our players here, I like them all and I want to use them all. “However I need that backed up by Prince Abdullah and the board. They’ve done that and I’m grateful. “You know what my answer will be, it doesn’t make sense. I get paid to protect the team, that’s my jobs. “There’s always discussions and I’m an employee, I get that. But my job is to protect the team. “From my point of view I’m 100 per cent against it.” The Verdict When it’s all said and done, the fact that Berge has a £35 million release clause in his contract means that if a bid reaches that level, then the club’s hands are tied. Anything below that though and it looks almost certain that United will keep hold of Berge – unless he starts to make noises about wanting to leave Bramall Lane. Berge though seems settled in Yorkshire despite the club not being in the Premier League, but we do know that showing his best form, the Norway international is a top flight player. He does need to show some consistency though – staying injury-free for a full season will be the main thing but he has the potential to be the best player in the Championship if everything drops into the right place, and if he’s in-form, then the Blades will be sure-fire promotion contenders.