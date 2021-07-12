Key Sheffield United figure fires promotion warning ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Sheffield United will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

The Blades were relegated from the top-flight last term, and will be playing their football in the second tier this season, under the management of newly-appointed boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

They’re set to take on Birmingham City in their opening league match of the 2021/22 season, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Jokanovic’s side.

Speaking in a recent interview with Yorkshire Live, Jokanovic insisted that there can’t be any talk of promotion at this stage, and was working towards his goals with the Blades moving forwards.

“I know exactly what the objective is of the people around me and the message is really clear. I know the expectation of the city. I accept this responsibility and I am determined to enjoy every single second of it.

“But we need to play 46 games. Was France not favourites for Euro 2020? We cannot start thinking about this.

“If I believe I am so good because I am favourite I can take a plane to Ibiza and rest a little bit and come back and prepare the team for the first game. But I don’t believe this job works this way. It’s the reason you don’t have guarantees.

“You can only guarantee it if you are working, if you are pushing, if you demand it and in that moment, but right now, you cannot. I cannot stop people from talking. I don’t try. I must do working, somebody must do writing, somebody must do talking.

“I know it is natural and people will ask about promotion, but I will always try and avoid the answer. I cannot give any guarantees and we must wait for the end of the season.”

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see how they cope with the weight of expectation this season.

Many would have been surprised to see Sheffield United relegated last season, after catching the eye with some impressive performances in the 2019/20 season in the Premier League.

They’re likely to be one of the favourites to win promotion into the top-flight this term, and it’s vital that they make a positive start to the new campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

But with Jokanovic in charge, you can expect him to have his squad focused purely on promotion this season.