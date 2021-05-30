Key Sheffield United figure expected to leave Bramall Lane as Slavisa Jokanovic demand honoured

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to be set to bring in his own staff as preparations get underway for next season with Alan Knill expected to be moving on, per Sheffield Star.

According to the latest report from the Sheffield Star, Jokanovic made a non-negotiable demand that he would be allowed to bring in his own members of staff if he took the job at Sheffield United.

It is expected that is something that the Blades have agreed to and that they are set to honour that by allowing his closest confidants to arrive at Bramall Lane.

All three of Darren Ward, Matt Prestridge and Mikey Allen left the club following Chris Wilder’s departure although assistant manager Alan Knill remained with the Blades and he has been working with the Blades throughout the last few months of the campaign and remains on the payroll at the moment.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sheffield United’s academy?

1 of 22 Phil Jagielka? Yes No

However, according to the Sheffield Star, Knill is expected to be leaving the Blades this summer and he will likely head to West Brom with Wilder if he is handed the job at the Hawthorns.

However, if the former Sheffield United boss does not get the job at the Baggies then they will have to agree a severance package with him for him to depart.

The Verdict

This is the sort of update that would be expected, as Jokanovic would have been wanting to bring in his own coaching staff as he aims to make the changes he feels are needed at Bramall Lane. It makes sense to have a fresh set of personnel taking over and that should help them transition to a new approach under the former Fulham and Watford boss.

Knill has been an excellent servant for the Blades and a crucial part of the success they enjoyed under Wilder. However, he is likely to be someone that the former Sheffield United manager wants to take with him to his next job and therefore even if he had stayed this summer, it is unlikely it would have been for the long-term.

The Blades will be spared having to payout a fee to part ways with Knill if Wilder is handed the West Brom job, or another role shortly. However, if not, they will have to spend some money to settle his departure to allow the room for Jokanovic to bring in his own staff.