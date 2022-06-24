Key Sheffield United figure discusses future of Leeds United transfer target

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that there has been no offers for Sander Berge as he reiterated the Norwegian would be ‘vital’ to their promotion push next season.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the midfielder for some time, and that’s intensified since the Blades failed to win promotion last season, with Leeds United thought to be keen.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom confirmed that no offers have been tabled for Berge and he made it clear he would be happy to have the 24-year-old as part of his squad next season.

“Nothing [transfer bids]. He’s our player. He knows how much I think of him. If we were to challenge next season I see him as vital for us to be able to do that. I have heard comments from people who should not have been speaking about him. He’s our player.”

Berge scored six goals and registered four assists in 33 games for the Blades in the previous campaign, where he impressed in various midfield roles.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

All Sheffield United fans will echo Heckingbottom’s comments in terms of what Berge offers and he would clearly be a key man if he does remain at Bramall Lane.

So, it’s a positive that no offers have been submitted yet but we know that things can change very quickly during the window.

Ultimately, the Blades will have a price they are willing to accept for the midfielder and it’s down to any interested clubs to pay the significant sum that will be required to get the deal done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.