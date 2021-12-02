Key Sheffield United figure delivers John Fleck update

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that John Fleck has been given the all-clear from specialists ahead of returning to training next week.

Paul Heckingbottom with an update on John Fleck. 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 “In again today. All clear from the specialists. He’s been out on the grass today doing some running, we’ll hopefully have him back amongst the players next week.” pic.twitter.com/1gF0v5fjeB — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 2, 2021

There was a very worrying moment for all connected to the club when the midfielder collapsed and suffered a seizure in the second-half of the 1-0 win at Reading last week. Fleck was stretchered off and taken to hospital, but pleasingly the news has been good in the past few days.

And, speaking to the club’s media today, Heckingbottom delivered a fresh update on the 30-year-old.

“(He was) In again today. All clear from the specialists. He’s been out on the grass today doing some running, we’ll hopefully have him back amongst the players next week.”

That will be a major boost for the new boss, who it appears will be able to call on Fleck during this very busy Christmas period.

However, the Scotsman won’t be involved this weekend when the Blades look to make it three wins in a row against Cardiff City. Fleck’s return could potentially be in the clash at home to QPR on December 13.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s fantastic that Fleck is back out running and he will be training next week.

After the incident happened, the only concern was the general health of the midfielder, so the fact he can look to play games will be a relief for him and a boost for everyone at the club.

Obviously, Heckingbottom isn’t going to take any risks but it appears Fleck is an option for the QPR game later this month, and the player will be desperate to get back out on the pitch.

