Key Sheffield United figure delivers Jayden Bogle update after injury scare

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has cooled fears that Jayden Bogle could be set for a spell on the sidelines after he missed the defeat to Stoke City.

The right wing-back picked up a serious knee injury last season that prevented him from featuring for the Blades until the draw with Birmingham City at the start of the month.

With Bogle following that up with a start against QPR in the week, there were naturally some concerns when the former Derby County man was not involved against the Potters.

However, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom insisted there’s nothing seriously wrong with Bogle.

“Jayden, his knee has swelled up. We had it scanned and he’s fine. Whether or not he’s had a reaction, maybe to what’s in it, I don’t know. But everyone is delighted with how the operation went and how he is now. The medical team are fine with it.”

George Baldock also missed out for the Yorkshire side who are back in action next weekend when they take on Blackpool at Bramall Lane.

The verdict

This was a real concern for Blades fans when they saw the teammates as we all know the bad luck Bogle has had with injuries, so to hear it was his knee again was a worry.

Thankfully, Heckingbottom’s update indicates there’s nothing serious but it makes sense to take no risks with the player.

Now, it’s about managing him carefully in the coming weeks as whilst he’s back in action, there still needs to be caution because Bogle had been out for a long time.

