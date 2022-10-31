Key Sheffield United figure delivers injury verdict as Bristol City clash looms

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie has admitted that he is hoping that he will not have to miss any game-time after he undergoes a hernia operation next month.

McBurnie is scheduled to go under the knife when the Championship season pauses for the World Cup.

The Blades will resume their campaign on December 10th when they host Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be hoping to head into this break in a positive manner by securing victories in their upcoming fixtures.

United managed to get back to winning ways in the Championship last weekend as they defeated West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Iliman Ndiaye and McBurnie both scored in this aforementioned fixture and thus will be brimming with confidence heading into tomorrow’s showdown with Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Blades will move up to third in the Championship standings if they beat the Robins as Queens Park Rangers are not set to play until Wednesday.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, McBurnie has made an honest admission about his upcoming surgery.

Speaking to The Star, the forward said: “I’ve got to get through this period now, get the surgery out of the way and hopefully crack back on again.

“Fingers crossed I won’t miss any football, so it’s kind of come at a good time really.

“I’ve had it for a while, managing and nursing it and getting through to make sure I’m right for the games.

“But when that’s sorted out, it’ll be a big weight lifted off and I can get back in the gym and stuff like that.

“So I’m excited by that.

“But at the minute I feel good in the games; it’s just the other things I have to manage.

“Training or whatever, I can’t really do a lot of that.

“But as long as I’m right for the games, that’s all that matters at the minute.”

The Verdict

Despite the fact that McBurnie is not able to fully prepare for games at the moment, he has still managed to produce some impressive performances for the Blades.

In his last 11 league appearances, the Scotland international has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions.

If he is able to make his return to action following his surgery against Huddersfield, this would be a significant boost for the Blades.

A key member of United’s squad, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if McBurnie adds to the aforementioned goal tally in tomorrow’s showdown with Nigel Pearson’s side.