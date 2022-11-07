Key Sheffield United figure delivers injury update on defensive duo

Stuart McCall has confirmed that Sheffield United duo Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle are making good progress as they recover from injury, although they won’t feature until after the World Cup.

Right-back Bogle has had terrible luck on the injury front in the past year or so, and he has missed the past seven games for the Blades. Meanwhile, Lowe, who plays on the opposite flank, hasn’t featured since early September.

However, speaking to the club’s media ahead of the game against Rotherham tomorrow, assistant boss McCall gave an encouraging update on the former Derby County pair.

“Good to see Lowey, he’s upped it. He joined in with us this morning. Another positive getting him back in the fold with the lads. Jayden’s out on the grass running as well. Them two guys we’ll be looking after the break.”

After taking on the Millers, Paul Heckingbottom’s men face Cardiff City this weekend before the break, with their season resuming on December 10 against Huddersfield Town.

A 5-2 victory against Burnley last time out has put Sheffield United in third position, just three points away from the Clarets who lead the way.

The verdict

This is good news for Sheffield United as both Bogle and Lowe are very good players who have the ability to make a big impact in the team this season.

So, Heckingbottom will be delighted to welcome the two back after the break and it will be a relief for the players who have had bad luck with injuries.

Pleasingly for the Blades, they are doing very well right now so it’s not like they’re in a desperate position but the increased competition for places will help later on in the campaign.

