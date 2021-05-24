Key Sheffield United figure delivers confident message ahead of next season

Paul Heckingbottom insists that the current crop at Sheffield United will be capable of leading the team to promotion next season.

The Blades ended what has been a very tough Premier League campaign by beating Burnley, but they failed to really put up a fight in their battle to stay in the top-flight.

So, attention has been on next season for some time and the hierarchy have a big decision to make in terms of naming a permanent successor to Chris Wilder.

But, Heckingbottom told reporter Andy Giddings that whoever does come in will inherit a set of players that have the ability to win promotion.

“The gulf between the leagues is big. We need to be looking at 20-25 wins next season to get us where we want to be. This group can do that.”

It remains to be seen who will be in charge, although Slavisa Jokanovic is seen as the favourite. If the Serbian does arrive, the Blades would be getting a manager who has won multiple promotions from the Championship in the past, the last of which was with Fulham.

The verdict

You can understand what Heckingbottom is saying here, as there’s no doubt that Sheffield United have a good squad of Championship players and they will start as one of the favourites.

However, it’s rarely as simple as that. The reality is that whoever arrives will take over a group that have been used to losing a lot over the past year, and confidence will be low.

We’ve seen many teams struggle when that rot sets in, so the challenge for the new boss will be to change the mentality quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.